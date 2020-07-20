With just a few months until the election, New Zealand's opposition party is in chaos.

NZ PM Jacinda Ardern and NZ Nationals Leader Judith Collins (Image: AAP/Mick Tsikas, AAP/David Rowland)

New Zealand’s election is just nine weeks away, and the competing parties are in chaos.

The Nationals have lost their leader and three MPs in less than two weeks, with the party's shortest-serving leader, Todd Muller, stepping down after just 53 days.

Muller has been replaced by tough-talking Judith Collins, who has to deal with a cabinet reshuffle, a COVID-19 data leak by members of her party, and taking on the most popular PM in New Zealand's history.