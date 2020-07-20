Seven wins the night (just) with Murder in the Outback up against Masterchef and The Voice.

(Image: Ten)

Murder In The Outback, the second part of the reheated look at the 2001 Peter Falconio murder in the Northern Territory averaged 1.53 million, down 113,000 from the first part a week ago and won the night for Seven -- narrowly.

It was a so-what second ep. It did top the first part of Ten’s Masterchef grand final (1.45 million) and the final of The Voice on Nine -- 1.24 million for the lead up (1.36 million last year), and the 1.21 million for the winner’s announcement (844,000 last year).

Masterchef topped the demos.