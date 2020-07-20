Murder In The Outback, the second part of the reheated look at the 2001 Peter Falconio murder in the Northern Territory averaged 1.53 million, down 113,000 from the first part a week ago and won the night for Seven -- narrowly.
It was a so-what second ep. It did top the first part of Ten’s Masterchef grand final (1.45 million) and the final of The Voice on Nine -- 1.24 million for the lead up (1.36 million last year), and the 1.21 million for the winner’s announcement (844,000 last year).
Masterchef topped the demos.
Join the conversation
The Crikey comment section is members-only content. Please login or sign up for a FREE trial to engage in the commentary.