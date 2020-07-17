The matches were both tight, tough, and a battle to the end. But the AFL's audience far outstripped the NRL's last night.

(Image: AAP/Richard Wainwright)

Seven’s AFL game between Geelong and Collingwood in Perth with 897,000 national viewers easily accounted for the NRL on Nine with 591,000 nationally.

The 306,000 margin was 50% more than the NRL’s audience and yet both games were tight, tough and a battle to the end. On Foxtel the NRL game was watched by 242,000 and the AFL match by 240,000. But the top program was the post-game chat about the AFL -- an extra 29,000 people tuned in (were they watching the NRL?).

Usually post-game wraps seeing a big drop in viewers, especially in the late evening on a work night.