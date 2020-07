As the Palace Letters shed light on the backstage drama of the Dismissal, Crikey looks at the eccentric cast of characters involved.

(Image: AAP/Lukas Coch)

On Tuesday, the Palace Letters revealed the behind the scenes footage from the Whitlam dismissal.

Whitlam nostalgia and republicanism could be starting to make a real comeback.

But the letters also shed a bit of light on an eccentric assortment of characters, some familiar, others forgotten beyond high school history lessons.