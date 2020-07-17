Are young party members being exploited by political hierarchy, or is it time that parliamentary hopefuls are held accountable for their actions?

(Image: Getty)

Student politics -- the springboard into many notable political careers -- can be hostile, exploitative and hierarchical, as brutally demonstrated by last month’s revelations of former Victorian Labor MP Adem Somyurek’s alleged branch stacking.

But when young party members are involved in repeated scandals, what habits are our future politicians forming?

The recent Age/60 Minutes investigation into Somyurek’s alleged orchestration of branch stacking on an “industrial scale", based on dozens of phone and video recordings obtained by Nine, implicate him and others.