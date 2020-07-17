The ICAC argument that someone doesn't want you to see, the Great Barrier Reef Foundation does... something, and other news you missed this week.

Minister for Government Services Stuart Robert (Image: AAP/Mick Tsikas)

The Twitter effect

It’s depressingly common to hear about the diminished power of the media -- at least, according to the... um... media -- but evidently some people are still rightfully fearful of it.

For example: the website of investigative journalist Michael West has been busily running a series called "QED: The Case for a Federal ICAC" which has been shining a light on some of the more questionable acts by our federal politicians.

One archival story which was given a push on the socials was about Minister for Government Services Stuart Robert and the curious story of Robert International, a private investment company which benefited from millions in government contracts, and whose directors were Roberts’ parents. That last bit was, it turned out, exciting news to Roberts Sr.