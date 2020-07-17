The Twitter effect
It’s depressingly common to hear about the diminished power of the media -- at least, according to the... um... media -- but evidently some people are still rightfully fearful of it.
For example: the website of investigative journalist Michael West has been busily running a series called "QED: The Case for a Federal ICAC" which has been shining a light on some of the more questionable acts by our federal politicians.
One archival story which was given a push on the socials was about Minister for Government Services Stuart Robert and the curious story of Robert International, a private investment company which benefited from millions in government contracts, and whose directors were Roberts’ parents. That last bit was, it turned out, exciting news to Roberts Sr.
