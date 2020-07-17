From in-house Slack to all-too-public Twitter, from public letters to j’accuse-style resignations, journalism is debating its reshape under pressure from the big cultural reset of the now.

From in-house Slack to all-too-public Twitter, from public letters to j’accuse-style resignations, journalism is debating its reshape under pressure from the big cultural reset of the now. It’s ugly -- shocking -- to see this out where anyone can see! Welcome to the 21st century.

For the US, it’s been like living through one of Australia’s reset moments, say, the booing of Adam Goodes -- what you see depends on where you’re looking from.

It’s a very subjective wrangling of how journalists think, about objectivity for example, in the cultural reset of Black Lives Matter and Me Too, mixed up with access and amplification and jobs and newsroom collegiality.