The media is willingly pushing inflammatory headlines and tenuous science in an effort to discredit anti-racism protests. Will anybody stand up?

(Image: AAP/James Gourley)

We in the media need to do better. If you’ve read news about race, the climate or any of the other big issue of the day, you'll know this is the understatement of the decade.

The way some of us have tried, despite all of the mounting evidence to the contrary, to tie recent Black Lives Matter protests to the latest COVID-19 outbreak is shameful.

While I could outline the myriad ways in which this connection is a lie, my biggest issue is the cavalier attitude some media professionals have taken to the damage they do in publishing inflammatory headlines and feeding racist narratives.