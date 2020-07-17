Another record-breaking day for Victoria, NSW adds restrictions, research shows just how long the COVID-19 symptoms can last, plus more of the latest coronavirus news.

(Image: AAP/James Gourley)

Victoria has recorded another record number of cases overnight. NSW brings back social distancing restrictions. Russian hackers have been accused of trying to steal vaccine and treatment research. And new research on just how long COVID-19 symptoms can last.

No taste or smell and a huge headache

Headaches are the most common symptom in coronavirus patients, new research shows, with the loss of taste or smell more common than a cough.

The Imperial College London study tested more than 120,000 people in a month across England. It also found of those who tested positive for COVID-19, just three in 10 showed symptoms.