The Bachelor in Paradise returned for its worst debut yet, but it still brought in some numbers for Ten.

(Image: Ten)

Tatts are back. Ten returned Bachelor In Paradise last night and it was the worst start to the series so far -- 639,000 nationally and 507,000 in the metros, down from 687,000/553,000 a year ago, though it did well among female demos. Big Brother did well among male demos and helped Seven win the night.

Big Brother averaged 1.05 million nationally, which was to be expected given that MasterChef is now heading to the finals next Sunday and Monday, as is The Voice. Hard Quiz returned for season two of 2020 and averaged 999,000 (say a million) and easily topped Bachelor In Paradise, but not the right demos. You could rename Bachelor In Paradise as Tatts In Paradise, or Where’s The Ink. I am really not in the demo, nowhere near it, but it did the job in the demos for Ten -- although with nowhere near the same numbers as Masterchef.

In the regions it was Seven News on 609,000, Seven News 6.30, 579,000, Home and Away, 391,000, The Chase Australia 5.30pm, 389,000, Big Brother, 341,000.