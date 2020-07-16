News Corp finds an ingenious way to replace all those reporters it laid off, while Today welcomes another fringe conservative to the airways. Catch up with the latest Tips and Murmurs from the Crikey bunker

Bingeing on free labour Foxtel is banking on a bit of unpaid labour to bump Binge, its latest attempt to crack the streaming market.

The company is running a competition to find “Australia’s best entertainment reviewers” who will join its Binge Club. The 10 lucky winners will get to opine on their favourite TV shows, and have their reviews published. In return they’ll get... a free Binge subscription valued at $168 a year. The fine print also says Binge isn’t obliged to publish any work or reviews.

Last month, News Corp, which owns Binge, announced plans to cut 500 jobs, including 150 journalists in Australia. Lucky they’ve got the Binge Club, to fill the gaps created by all those reporters.