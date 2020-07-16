The Australian government should follow New Zealand's lead and disclose exactly which companies received the COVID-19 JobKeeper subsidy, and how much. And if it won't, the companies should release the information themselves.

(Image: AAP/Joel Carrett)

Australia is a surprisingly secretive country at many levels. One glaring example is likely to emerge during the reporting season for ASX-listed companies, which starts next week and runs through until August 31.

Many listed companies are receiving substantial JobKeeper subsidies, but don’t expect them to confess precisely how much when they release their full year numbers.

The Morrison government is certainly showing no signs of embracing disclosure, even as the New Zealand Ardern government produces a searchable website which precisely discloses which companies have received what public monies and for how many of their employees.