Politicians probably think voters have short memories so they can get away with doing sharp U-turns. But the tyre marks give them away.

Scott Morrison speaks during the launch of the 2020 Defence Strategic Update (Image: AAP/Lukas Coch)

Politicians like to boast they have a memory longer than a goldfish -- apparently only three seconds -- but I beg to differ.

Let’s start with Scott Morrison’s ill-timed visit to the footy on Saturday.

Eight months on from the Hawaii debacle and we thought the prime minister had well and truly learned his lesson on the optics of cavorting in a crisis.