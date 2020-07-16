As News Corp closes down more printing presses, it threatens to lock out new players.

(Image: Adobe)

Australia’s press took a big step this week in its decades-long journey from venerable manufacturing process to nostalgic metaphor with the accelerated closure of those production plants where newspapers are -- or were -- printed.

The resulting consolidation will see News Corp making a further change, reducing the size of its metropolitan papers to the shorter size technically-known as the "bastard measure", beginning with The Courier-Mail.

It’s about matching capacity with demand (as the Nine-Fairfax spin-off Australian Community Media (ACM) says) and reducing paper costs. And, in some cases, it’s about unlocking the real value in printing plants -- the land they sit on.