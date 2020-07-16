Replacing the role of governor-general would fix one problem and create another. The harder work of fixing our flawed democracy would be a far better idea.

(Image: AAP/Lukas Coch)

The Palace Letters reveal

that in 1975 the British monarchy, through the Queen’s private secretary,

directly interfered in Australia’s politics by playing a significant role in

the dismissal of the Whitlam government.

That act, offensive to Australia’s notion of its own sovereignty, will give a boost to the republican movement. It reminds us of the utter weirdness of the constitutional arrangement that still has the Queen as our head of our state.

Ironically, if it was

properly considered (it won’t be), the 1975 saga adds no strength to the

current republican cause and arguably undermines one of its key elements.