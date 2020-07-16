The Palace Letters reveal
that in 1975 the British monarchy, through the Queen’s private secretary,
directly interfered in Australia’s politics by playing a significant role in
the dismissal of the Whitlam government.
That act, offensive to Australia’s notion of its own sovereignty, will give a boost to the republican movement. It reminds us of the utter weirdness of the constitutional arrangement that still has the Queen as our head of our state.
Ironically, if it was
properly considered (it won’t be), the 1975 saga adds no strength to the
current republican cause and arguably undermines one of its key elements.
