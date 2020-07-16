Lorna Jane's 'protective' active wear, the federal government's new jobs package, and more of the latest coronavirus news.

(Image: Adobe)

The government announces another job package. The active wear promising to protect against viruses and bacteria. Queensland is now home to all Victorian AFL teams. And chaos still reigns in the US.

(Gym) pants on fire

The Royal Australian College of General Practitioners (RACGP) has accused active wear brand Lorna Jane of exploiting consumers' fears about COVID-19 with a new line of clothing it says protects wearers against viruses and bacteria.

The company advertises that a non-chemical, water-based mist sprayed on the clothing creates a permanent shield to ensure bacteria, mould and “infectious diseases like COVID-19”.