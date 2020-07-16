Hours worked in Australia have been trending downwards some time. And that was before the coronavirus hit. Is a four-day working week becoming more and more likely?

(Image: Adobe)

One good thing we might get out of this pandemic: a permanent three-day weekend.

Hours worked in Australia have taken a big step down, as the following graph shows. That is unlikely to snap back easily, as the most recent fall in average hours worked simply extends a pattern that has been in place for some time.

The above graph shows that the fall in work hours has been in place since 2008. I went looking for evidence of what was happening prior to 2008. The Australian Bureau of Statistics (ABS) has data back to 1991, and it shows hours worked were also falling steadily from 1991 to 2008. This is a long-term thing.