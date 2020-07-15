Yesterday’s long-awaited release of the Palace Letters could breathe some life into Australia’s dormant republican movement. More evidence of then-governor-general Sir John Kerr’s mendacity in the Whitlam government dismissal puts the role of the Queen's representative back in the spotlight.
But what exactly do governors-general do -- and how much does the nation spend on them?
Governors-general by the numbers
The governor-general’s work -- managing official duties, maintaining “the official household and properties” and administering the honours system -- is facilitated by the office of his or her official secretary.
