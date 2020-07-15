The ruling class abused its power, deliberately deceiving an elected prime minister.

John Kerr (Image: National Archives of Australia)

While John Kerr was insinuating himself with the palace, Gough Whitlam was making it clear to me and others that he would not be involving the palace.

In my book Things You Learn Along the Way, published in 1999, I mentioned how we had canvassed with Whitlam the possibility of the Australian government making contact with the palace in view of the possible political difficulties that might lie ahead. I was secretary of the Department of Prime Minister and Cabinet at the time.

I said in the book: