Sydney's cluster has been linked to the Melbourne coronavirus spike. More revelations of mismanagement in Victoria. Early vaccine trials prove safe and effective. And the transfer from mother to unborn baby.

Sydney cluster linked to Melbourne cases

Melbourne’s coronavirus cases are the cause of Sydney’s headaches, genomic testing has revealed. Each of the 30 cases linked to the Crossroads Hotel in Casula can be traced back to patrons who'd visited Melbourne.

NSW recorded 13 new cases in the 24 hours to 8pm yesterday -- 10 linked to the Casula outbreak and three returned travellers.