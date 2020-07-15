As coronavirus numbers spike, news audiences have also received a little bump. But Masterchef still wins the non-news ratings.

(Image: Seven News)

Nine’s The Voice topped Seven’s Big Brother after the tiny loss on Monday night. The Voice averaged 1.04 million and Big Brother 1.04 million.

Both finished outside the national top 10. Masterchef on Ten came fifth again with 1.29 million viewers and easily beating the faded duo on Nine and Seven.

Audiences for news and current affairs programs have perked up a little in the past week with the second wave of COVID-19 infections, but the level of interest is nowhere near the surge we saw in late February through April and May.