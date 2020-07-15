This was the Crown's way to strengthen its executive power in Australia. It saw the chance and ran with it.

(Image: AAP/Lukas Coch)

Well after more than a day and a night luxuriating in the folds of the Kerr-palace letters the first thing one can say is: wow. Wow. Maybe you have to know what you're looking for but this collection is dynamite.

It exposes how the power relations of the UK and Australia worked and still work, the many forces behind the Whitlam government dismissal, the clash of personalities that drove it to some degree and, most extraordinarily, the character of Sir John Kerr.

And with all that are its gaps and absences, all that is unsaid and unspoken but which guided the players and may be of greater significance.