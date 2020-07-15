The coronavirus lockdown makes getting into the country almost impossible. But getting out is no easy feat either.

Australia’s borders are closed and will stay closed until some time next year as coronavirus cases surge in Australia and around the world.

A cap on international arrivals has been implemented, forcing airlines to cancel flights en masse. Qantas has announced all international flights -- excluding to New Zealand -- will be cancelled until March 2021.

But even if people can book a coveted flight out of the country it doesn't mean they'll be able to board it: Australian citizens and permanent residents -- even those with dual citizenship -- aren’t allowed to leave Australia without a strict exemption pass.