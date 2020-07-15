Australia’s borders are closed and will stay closed until some time next year as coronavirus cases surge in Australia and around the world.
A cap on international arrivals has been implemented, forcing airlines to cancel flights en masse. Qantas has announced all international flights -- excluding to New Zealand -- will be cancelled until March 2021.
But even if people can book a coveted flight out of the country it doesn't mean they'll be able to board it: Australian citizens and permanent residents -- even those with dual citizenship -- aren’t allowed to leave Australia without a strict exemption pass.
