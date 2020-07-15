With no authorisation, Australian police used an app that searches through billions of social media photos to identify people.

(Image: Getty)

Australian Federal Police officers have made more than 100 searches using Clearview AI, a controversial facial recognition company that identifies members of the public by matching them with more than 3 billion photos scraped from social media.

Documents released under freedom of information law indicates the AFP used the artificial intelligence technology on behalf of foreign law enforcement agencies.

Last week the Office of the Australian Information Commissioner and the UK’s Office of the Information Commissioner launched a joint investigation “into the personal information handling practices of Clearview AI”.