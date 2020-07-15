This article includes discussion of child sexual abuse.
On June 9 the Australian Federal Police's NSW child protection operations team executed a search warrant on a man’s home in Sydney and arrested him on multiple charges, including possessing child abuse material and procuring a child to engage in sexual activity outside Australia.
A number of electronic devices were seized, including a mobile phone, two laptops and a hard drive.
Join the conversation
The Crikey comment section is members-only content. Please login or sign up for a FREE trial to engage in the commentary.