Children in vulnerable communities are at heightened risk of exploitation during global coronavirus lockdowns. Authorities are stepping in, but is it enough?

(Image: Getty)

This article includes discussion of child sexual abuse.

On June 9 the Australian Federal Police's NSW child protection operations team executed a search warrant on a man’s home in Sydney and arrested him on multiple charges, including possessing child abuse material and procuring a child to engage in sexual activity outside Australia.

A number of electronic devices were seized, including a mobile phone, two laptops and a hard drive.