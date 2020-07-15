In 2019 Greta Thunberg caught the attention of the world when she thundered about “fairytales of eternal economic growth”.
Now in 2020 we have a new fairytale: coronavirus is the dragon, spreading its fearsome wings and breathing fire while the world cowers in its tower.
Our response? Hunker down and wait for the vaccine in shining armour to rescue us. Or an effective treatment of some kind, something a little better than hydroxychloroquine or dexamethasone (or a glug of Drano). Which maybe doesn’t count as a knight. More a squire, perhaps, armour somewhat tarnished.
