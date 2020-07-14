The Menzies Research Centre gets called out in a parliamentary inquiry, and where, oh where, is Peter Dutton?

Menzies doesn’t do the readings The Menzies Research Centre, one of those partisan finishing schools for ambitious party apparatchiks dreaming of Canberra, was humbled at a parliamentary inquiry into class action litigation yesterday. The centre’s chief of staff James Mathias opened its submission to the inquiry with this “quote” from Federal Court Justice Michael Lee:

... the phrase 'access to justice' is often misused by litigation funders to justify what, at bottom, is a commercial endeavour to make money out of the conduct of litigation.

But Lee never actually said those words, which were taken from an article in legal publication Lawyerly. Under questioning from Labor Senator Deborah O’Neill, Mathias admitted he’d never read the judgment.