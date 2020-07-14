Seven had something to boast about last night, even if it was the smallest observable TV ratings increment

Big Brother 2020 (Image: Seven)

It was only a difference of 1000 viewers -- the smallest observable TV ratings increment -- so for all intents and purposes a tie, but Seven’s Big Brother attracted 1.035 million viewers while Nine’s The Voice had 1.034 million, on an otherwise very competitive night (13 programs with a million or more national viewers). From the previous Monday night, The Voice’s national audience eased from 1.08 million, while Big Brother’s jumped from 972,000.

Nine won the night and Seven lost it (even though its news had a 470,000 margin over Nine News from the 6pm). MasterChef -- 1.39 million in its final week -- and Have You been Paying Attention -- 1.11 million -- drained many of Nine and Seven's target viewers to easily dominate the demos. Q&A with Julia Gillard (638,000 nationally, up 60,000 from the previous week) was the usual talkathon.

On Foxtel, Alan Jones on Sky News managed 76,000 (from 109,000 viewers for his first night a week ago) -- a 30%-plus fall. Last week he was tops on Foxtel. Along with The Bolt Report, Sky's stable is going from small to smaller.