Professor Jenny Hocking has been successful in her bid to have dozens of letters between the Queen and Sir John Kerr before Gough Whitlam's dismissal released (Image: AAP/Peter Rae)

A collection of more than 200 letters between former governor-general Sir John Kerr and Queen Elizabeth II has revealed for the first time how much Buckingham Palace knew of the 1975 dismissal of Gough Whitlam's ALP government.

The letters, released this morning via the website of the National Archives of Australia, show that on the day of the Dismissal, November 11 1975, Sir John Kerr wrote to the Queen: