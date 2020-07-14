A collection of more than 200 letters between former governor-general Sir John Kerr and Queen Elizabeth II has revealed for the first time how much Buckingham Palace knew of the 1975 dismissal of Gough Whitlam's ALP government.
The letters, released this morning via the website of the National Archives of Australia, show that on the day of the Dismissal, November 11 1975, Sir John Kerr wrote to the Queen:
I should say I decided to take the step I took without informing the palace in advance because, under the Constitution, the responsibility is mine, and I was of the opinion it was better for Her Majesty not to know in advance, though it is of course my duty to tell her immediately.
