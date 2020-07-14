History suggests it is only once the pandemic is over and the government has to deal with the recession that voters will pass judgement on its handling.

(Image: AAP/Mick Tsikas)

While ordinary Australians were worrying about -- or taking schadenfreude from -- the growing viral outbreak in Victoria last week, the political class stopped to engage in some tea leaf-reading about a by-election in rural NSW.

Eden-Monaro ended up being won -- to the chagrin of many in the press gallery and News Corp -- by Labor’s Kirsty McBain over Liberal climate denialist Fiona Kotvojs, in what was billed as a test for Labor leader Anthony Albanese.

Having passed that test, Albanese will have others set by political journalists. Like Julia Gillard, who was forever facing “tests” and entering “crucial periods”, there’ll always be another hurdle he’ll have to clear.