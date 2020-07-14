Victoria records another 270 cases in a day, Queensland declares parts of NSW 'hotspots', plus more of the latest coronavirus news.

Queensland Premier Annastacia Palaszczu (Image: AAP/Dan Peled)

Queensland has added parts of NSW to its list of coronavirus hotspots. The NSW government is introducing new restrictions on pubs. Leaked emails show department officials were concerned about Victoria's hotel quarantine from day one. And the White House attempts to discredit the US's top coronavirus adviser.

New restrictions for NSW

Queensland Premier Annastacia Palaszczuk has declared two Sydney postcodes "hotspots". People trying to enter Queensland who have been in the two suburbs -- Liverpool and Campbelltown, which include the Crossroads Hotel in Casula -- will have to quarantine for two weeks on entry to the state.

Queensland's declaration comes as NSW last night decided on new restrictions for pubs following the outbreak at the Crossroads Hotel in Sydney's south west, which is linked to 28 people so far.