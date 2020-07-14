Queensland has added parts of NSW to its list of coronavirus hotspots. The NSW government is introducing new restrictions on pubs. Leaked emails show department officials were concerned about Victoria's hotel quarantine from day one. And the White House attempts to discredit the US's top coronavirus adviser.
New restrictions for NSW
Queensland Premier Annastacia Palaszczuk has declared two Sydney postcodes "hotspots". People trying to enter Queensland who have been in the two suburbs -- Liverpool and Campbelltown, which include the Crossroads Hotel in Casula -- will have to quarantine for two weeks on entry to the state.
Queensland's declaration comes as NSW last night decided on new restrictions for pubs following the outbreak at the Crossroads Hotel in Sydney's south west, which is linked to 28 people so far.
Join the conversation
The Crikey comment section is members-only content. Please login or sign up for a FREE trial to engage in the commentary.