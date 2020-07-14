Is Crown board member Jane Halton the best person to be heading the national inquiry into Australia's hotel quarantine failures?

If there’s one question all Australians want answered, it’s how our hotel quarantine program failed so badly that it allowed the coronavirus back into the community, sending Melbourne into another lockdown and spreading fear to the rest of the country.

Victorian Premier Daniel Andrews wasted no time announcing an inquiry into the botched Victorian scheme earlier this month. And on Friday, Scott Morrison launched a nationwide review of all hotel quarantine arrangements, led by the former health department secretary Jane Halton.

Halton seems like an obvious choice to lead the nationwide inquiry -- an experienced bureaucrat and public servant who was already on the government’s National COVID-19 Co-ordination Commission and has weathered such storms as the children overboard scandal when she was head of John Howard's people smuggling task force.