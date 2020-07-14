Experts say compatibility issues, user problems and the nature of the COVID-19 resurgence mean COVIDSafe had little chance of halting the pandemic.

(Image: AAP/Dave Hunt)

More than $2 million has been spent on the government’s COVIDSafe app, though it’s yet to find any close contacts of an infected person who had not already been identified manually.

The app has been downloaded 6.65 million times since it launched on April 26 -- meaning just one in four Australians have it on their phones, at most.

Experts say compatibility issues with the app, combined with users not using it properly and the source of recent COVID-19 clusters, mean the app had little chance of limiting the virus' spread.