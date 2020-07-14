This week, it’s cancel culture. Twitter is aflame with reciprocal blockings and exhaustive justifications of said blockings.
Harpers published “A Letter on Justice and Open Debate”, signed by 153 famous writers, decrying the threat that public silencing is imposing on free speech.
Last week it was statues; before that, Black Lives Matter. Every aspect of the COVID-19 crisis -- lockdowns, masks, economics -- is a battleground of conflicting and heatedly asserted interests.
