Woolworth's management has consistently said there is nothing wrong with this side of its business. It's time it changed its mind.

Billionaire pokies mogul Bruce Mathieson (Image: AAP/Tracey Nearmy)

In the great tradition of taking a dump when no-one is looking, the NSW government released this scathing 113-page report about Woolworths and its pokies division late on Friday afternoon.

News Corp, as you would expect given its big interest in the gambling industry and history of kowtowing to major advertisers, didn’t report a word of it, but The Age and SMH managed to produce this story on Friday night, which ran as the page two lead in Saturday’s SMH. Nothing appeared in print in The Age.

The NSW Independent Liquor and Gaming Authority (ILGA) report is the most tangible regulatory attack on Woolworths that we’ve seen since 2004, when it decided to become the biggest Australian pokies operator through a $1.4 billion joint venture takeover bid with billionaire Bruce Mathieson for the former Foster’s pub division ALH.