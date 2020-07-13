The Daily Telegraph has fallen foul of the Australian Press Council (again), the former editor of The Sydney Morning Herald has been hacked, plus more of the latest tips and murmurs from the Crikey bunker.

Darren Goodsir (Image: AAP/Nikki Short)

Tele breaches press standards Sydney’s Daily Telegraph has fallen foul of the Australian Press Council yet again, over an article claiming the Greens opposed a windfarm in Tasmania.

Former Greens leader Richard Di Natale complained the article was inaccurate and misleading -- the party had never opposed the farm, a fact the Tele failed to check. In its adjudication, the Press Council said the Tele failed to take reasonable steps to ensure the article was accurate and not misleading, and that the article wasn't reasonably fair and balanced.

The paper also breached guidelines by failing to provide a correction. But with reports the Press Council is in dire financial trouble, could this be the last time the Tele gets dragged?