TikTok is leaving Hong Kong, but will distancing itself from Beijing stop it from becoming the next Huawei?

(Image: Adobe)

Despite efforts to distance itself from Beijing, Chinese youth-focused social media application TikTok could well be the next Huawei Technologies -- the Chinese technology group banned from having a place in telecoms networks in an growing number of Western nations.

TikTok was banned in India last month -- along with another 58 Chinese applications -- and by Australia’s Department of Defence in January, about the same time as the US Defense Department and armed forces enforced restrictions on the app. TikTok is being reviewed by the US government and is under pressure from hawks in Canberra.

On the face of it, it's a seemingly harmless ultra-short video making tool. TikTok’s initial user base has been in the 16 to 24 age group, but that is now beginning to expand.