The Schwab Test: As the world knows more, we might learn how to panic less

The decision to lockdown in March appears to have been the correct one. But now we're in July, with more information, things are far less clear cut.

(Image: AAP/Joel Carrett) When the facts change, I change my mind. What do you do, sir? John Maynard Keynes The world has two fairly polarised views on COVID-19. The popular view is that the virus is extremely dangerous and we need to take whatever actions are necessary to suppress (or eliminate it) until we come up with a miracle vaccine.