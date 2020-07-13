In Virus Watch today, more cases linked to Crossroads Hotel in Sydney, Victorian students return to learning at home, plus more of the lastest COVID-19 news.

(Image: AAP/Bianca De Marchi)

NSW confirms more cases linked to a pub in Sydney's south-west. Victorian students return to learning at home. And South Africa bans alcohol sales and introduces a curfew as case numbers increase.

At a Crossroads

The number of coronavirus cases linked to a pub in south-west Sydney is now 13 cases. NSW Health confirmed this morning another eight cases linked to the Crossroads Hotel at Casula, some of which had already been reported to the media.

NSW confirmed 14 new cases in the 24 hours to 8pm last night -- four were returned international travellers and two were NSW residents who picked the virus up in Victoria and were self-isolating at home.