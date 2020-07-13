A reheated look at the Peter Falconio murder won the night for Seven.

Murder In The Outback, the reheated look at the 2001 Peter Falconio murder, averaged 1.65 million nationally. It wasn’t a Seven News production, it was a buy-in from Andrew Fraser, a former criminal lawyer who did seven years in jail for drug offences.

It has already been shown on Channel 4 in the UK without much of a splash.

Fraser was the subject of a Foxtel mini series called Killing Time. Back in 2011, Fraser claimed Peter Falconio was alive. He still hasn’t been sighted, if that is the case. It did the job for the struggling Seven. The second part is next Sunday.