A second lockdown is not the first lockdown on rewind. Governments and their advisers need to show they understand this.

(Image: AAP/Luis Ascui)

A second lockdown will be much harder than the first.

That's because of a psychological quirk behavioural economists call the endowment effect, a cognitive bias related to the broader concept of loss aversion.

In essence, people value things they have been given or purchased far more than things of similar value that belong to others or are sitting on the shelf.