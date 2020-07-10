The failures of Victorian officials' contact tracing, NSW on alert for its own surge, plus more of the latest coronavirus news.

WHO director-general Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus (Image: AP/Salvatore Di Nolfi)

Victoria's contact tracing has reportedly not been up to scratch. NSW is on alert for a rise in cases from Victoria. A US case spike has been connected to a Trump rally. And the World Health Organization director-general breaks down in tears.

Victoria's contact tracing fail

The Australian Health Protection Principal Committee (AHPPC) has found Victorian health officials did not adhere to national guidelines for COVID-19 contact tracing. Officials reportedly neglected to make daily follow up calls to close contacts of COVID-19 cases to check for flu-like symptoms.

Meanwhile in Victoria, eight of the nine public housing towers placed into hard lockdown in Melbourne have had restrictions eased, with residents who have returned a negative COVID-19 test, and who haven’t been in close contact with someone who has been infected, now allowed to leave the building for grocery shopping, exercise, work or education and medical care or caregiving.