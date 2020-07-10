Despite early successes, the Victorian approach to beating COVID-19 had some glaring inconsistencies. Did this cause the second spike?

(Image: AAP/Daniel Pockett)

Right now, the rest of Australia is probably looking at Victoria with a fairly large dose of schadenfreude.

After all, the only thing better than not being in lockdown is seeing someone else in lockdown.

Despite the ongoing ineptitude across his government, Dan Andrews has somehow maintained significant support from Victoria -- an approval rating of 67% (though that was before the current lockdown), and slavish adoration across social media.