Just who is in line for Mathias' old job?

(Image: AAP/Lukas Coch)

For Western Australia’s business and political elite, it’s the Holy Grail of jobs: a Liberal Senate seat over east to get the state’s interests onto the national agenda.

That prize is up for grabs with the announcement that Mathias Cormann will retire from politics at the end of the year.

A shopping list of Perth identities has already emerged, with most of the names plucked from the state’s powerful business and mining lobbies.