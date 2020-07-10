Last week, many residents in Melbourne's public housing towers only found out they'd been forced into lockdown when busloads of police began appearing outside their windows.
Nor Shanino, a youth worker who grew up in one of the Flemington towers said his phone lit up. The Ubuntu Project, an advocacy organisation for African-Australian youth he'd recently set up saw its Instagram follower count swell, and its inbox was soon flooded.
Shanino spent the next 24 hours liaising with officials and co-ordinating community organisations in order to reassure and inform residents and make sure they were fed. He's slept about three hours a night for the past week.
Join the conversation
The Crikey comment section is members-only content. Please login or sign up for a FREE trial to engage in the commentary.