The government has made the right call in dumping its extradition treaty with Hong Kong and allowing students and temporary workers to stay. But is it genuinely concerned about human rights, or just about picking up "talent"?

(Image: AAP/Mick Tsikas)

The government's twin decisions to suspend its extradition treaty with Hong Kong, and to offer de facto permanent residency to Hong Kong citizens already here, is that rare thing -- the right moral, economic and foreign policy call.

Its position on future opportunities for Hongkongers to flee China's tyranny, however, is tone deaf and over-thought.

The government's preferred explanation for its decisions yesterday is that China's imposition of a draconian "national security law" on Hong Kong "constitutes a fundamental change of circumstances".