The government's twin decisions to suspend its extradition treaty with Hong Kong, and to offer de facto permanent residency to Hong Kong citizens already here, is that rare thing -- the right moral, economic and foreign policy call.
Its position on future opportunities for Hongkongers to flee China's tyranny, however, is tone deaf and over-thought.
The government's preferred explanation for its decisions yesterday is that China's imposition of a draconian "national security law" on Hong Kong "constitutes a fundamental change of circumstances".
Join the conversation
The Crikey comment section is members-only content. Please login or sign up for a FREE trial to engage in the commentary.