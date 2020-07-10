The disastrous handling of Melbourne's hotel quarantine effort has put security firms firmly in the spotlight.

(Image: Unified Security/Facebook)

This story is part two in a series. Read part one here.

The failure of Victoria's hotel quarantine effort has come at a high price. Citing genomic testing data, Victorian Premier Daniel Andrews has said the impact is substantial, though the full story of the spread of COVID-19 through security guards is yet to be told and may yet be linked to infections in Melbourne's high rise towers.

And as Inq has discovered, one company at the centre of the debacle is also claiming to be a preferred provider of security services for Metro Trains Melbourne.