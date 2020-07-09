The networks couldn't muster anything better than evening quiz shows last night. That should be ringing alarm bells.

(Image: 7Plus)

There was nothing to glean from last night’s TV ratings except that Nine won and did well in the demos. But as far as entertainment is concerned, the test pattern would have given the night a good run for our eyeballs.

Seven quiz show The Chase Australia was a high top 10 program, sixth overall with more viewers than A Current Affair, Home and Away, 7.30, Home Delivery, The Weekly, etc. It’s not even in prime time, underlining the barrenness of last night’s prime time offerings.

In the morning there was some action -- ABC News Breakfast (weak recently because of host Michael Rowland’s absence) perked up while the Today showed lapsed back into the old, bad ways of pre-COVID-19.