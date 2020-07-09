Adani comes out swinging against an article that hasn't been published, Silicon Valley cashes in on anti-vaxxers, and other tips from the Crikey bunker.

Adani Group chairman Gautam Adani (Image: AAP/Cameron Laird)

Dog bites man Yesterday Adani Australia lashed out at ABC journalist Stephen Long over a story that hadn't even been published.

“Stephen has often omitted facts provided to him by Adani to create a negative perception of our business," Adani said via Twitter. A statement then shared responses to questions Long asked about its planned Godda power plant.

Long, a veteran investigative reporter, told Crikey: "It's pretty outrageous to essentially try to gaslight an organisation and undermine a story by publicly releasing a response before the story has even been published."