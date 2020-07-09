Dog bites man Yesterday Adani Australia lashed out at ABC journalist Stephen Long over a story that hadn't even been published.
“Stephen has often omitted facts provided to him by Adani to create a negative perception of our business," Adani said via Twitter. A statement then shared responses to questions Long asked about its planned Godda power plant.
Long, a veteran investigative reporter, told Crikey: "It's pretty outrageous to essentially try to gaslight an organisation and undermine a story by publicly releasing a response before the story has even been published."
