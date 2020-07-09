The coronacrisis seems to have caught every government — federal and state — like a deer in the headlights. It's time for some real leadership.

That didn't last long did it? The right and everyone else throwing shade on Victoria; the now unified right-wing media of News Corp and Nine piling on hard.

Well the Andrews government deserved it for putting things in the hands of private contractors -- part of the standard method of keeping everything off that actual government books.

Instead they were being slated for some sort of undefined socialistic-ish inefficiency, not officer material etc etc. The plan was obvious: make the Berejiklian government look good by comparison, and re-establish the old "party of government" dichotomy.